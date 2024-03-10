In a significant breakthrough, joint security forces recovered seven Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and a wireless set during a search operation in the Surankote area of Poonch district in the Jammu region of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was conducted at Dara Sangla. The recovery of these items has potentially averted a major incident in the region. The forces are currently examining the recovered items for further information. More details are awaited as the investigation continues. Jammu and Kashmir Blast: Mysterious Explosion in Armed Police Camp in Poonch District, No Casualty Reported.

Security Forces Recover IEDs in Poonch District

J&K | 7 IEDs and a wireless set recovered during search operation by joint security forces at Dara Sangla, in Surankote area of Poonch district in Jammu region. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/wYVUiQiTty — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)