An elderly man was attacked with a knife by a youth in Kazipet's Diesel Colony. The victim, who runs a cement bricks workshop in the area, was walking home at night after closing his shop when Wasim Akram, the accused, assaulted him. The Kazipet police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. Further details are awaited.

Elderly Cement Workshop Owner Attacked with Knife by Youth

