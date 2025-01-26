The country's renowned heart surgeon, Dr K M Cherian, passes away on Saturday, January 25, in Karnataka's Bengaluru. According to reports, KM Cherian breathed his last in Bangalore at 82. Dr KM Cherain was known for performing several groundbreaking cardiac surgeries, including the country's first successful coronary artery bypass surgery in 1975. He was also credited for performing the first heart transplant following the legalisation of brain death. Dr KM Cherina was also honoured with the Padma Shri award in 1991 for his contributions to the field of medicine. Renowned Cardiologist Dr. Shelby Kutty from Johns Hopkins University Shares Insights on the Role of AI in Cardiology at Frontier Lifeline Hospital.

DR KM Cherian Passes Away

Dear all with profound grief this is to inform you all ,World renowned & Distinguished Cardiac Surgeon Om Shanti Message from my CMC Vellore Nephrology group Padma Shri Dr. K.M.CHERIAN (India's first coronary artery - bypass Surgeon and pioneer pediatric cardiac surgeon in… pic.twitter.com/BxSEwiWBP7 — Sundar Sankaran (@sundar_s1955) January 26, 202

