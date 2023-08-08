The Western Railway's local train services faced significant disruptions on Tuesday morning due to a technical problem between Charni Road and Churchgate Stations. Signalling cables and rendering points reportedly remained non-functional, severely impacting services on the route. In the videos that surfaced online, a massive crowd of commuters can be seen waiting for the trains at the stations. Mumbai Local Train Update: Check Status of Local Trains on Central, Harbour and Western Lines Amid Heavy Rainfall.

Mumbai Local Train Update

Chaos, crowds in the platforms, but officials couldn't be bothered pic.twitter.com/zzDXLBr3JW — Neeta Kolhatkar (@neetakolhatkar) August 8, 2023

Mumbai:- Train signal issue being faced between station Grant road to Charni Road at 9:20 am., bare in mind all commuters. pic.twitter.com/eu3RzTLfe1 — Valerian Fernandes (@Valerianroxxx) August 8, 2023

