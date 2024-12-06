A dispute over seating on the Begumpura Express turned fatal on Thursday near Lucknow. Tauheed from Amethi clashed with a group of Sultanpur men. The altercation escalated at Nihalgarh station when Tauheed’s brothers joined the fight, leading to a violent confrontation involving knives. Tauheed succumbed to his injuries, while one brother is in critical condition and another received minor injuries. Four suspects were detained by Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Sultanpur station. The Government Railway Police (GRP) are investigating, though no formal complaint has been filed. Delhi Triple Murder Case: Accused Arjun Tanwar Searched Online About Murder Methods Before Crime, Say Sources.

Murder Over Train Seat

प्रकरण संज्ञान में है, घटना निहालगढ़ रेलवे स्टेशन की है। घायलों को इलाज हेतु अस्पताल भेजा गया है तथा मृतक के शव का पंचायतनामा एवं पोस्टमॉर्टम की कार्यवाही थाना जगदीशपुर पुलिस द्वारा करायी जा रही है अन्य वैधानिक कार्यवाही जीआरपी सुलतानपुर द्वारा की जा रही है। — AMETHI POLICE (@amethipolice) December 5, 2024

