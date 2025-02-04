Tensions erupted in Prayagraj on Tuesday after a police inspector, and constables beat up a lawyer during an argument over a road barricade near the Maha Kumbh venue. The incident occurred when the lawyer was stopped at a barricade erected for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit. The altercation quickly escalated, with other lawyers gathering at the scene to protest, blocking the road and staging a sit-in. The protest prompted swift action from senior police officials, who arrived at the site to calm the situation. In response to the incident, Naka Chowki, in charge of Atul Kumar Singh, was suspended, and an investigation was launched into the matter. Mahakumbh 2025: Police Officer Throws Mud in ‘Bhandara’ Food Prepared at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

Cop Beat Lawyer Over Road Barricading Dispute in Prayagraj

