On the first anniversary of the Ram Mandir’s consecration, Jyotirmath Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati criticised the celebrations, stating that, according to religious scriptures, the temple’s consecration has not yet been completed. He remarked that the event being marked is merely the anniversary of the initial ceremony, not the temple’s spiritual establishment. He further suggested that those involved in organising the original event are the ones celebrating its anniversary. 'Ram Aayenge': Devotees Chant Ram Bhajans As They Gather in Ayodhya on Occasion of First Anniversary of Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Videos).

Shankaracharya Reacts on Ram Temple Anniversary Celebrations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)