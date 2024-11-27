In a shocking incident in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a wedding ceremony in Gandevra village turned into a chaotic scene after a youth burst firecrackers from the groom's car sunroof. The spark from the fireworks fell inside the vehicle, igniting a fire and causing panic among the wedding guests. The incident, which could have been far more dangerous, was captured on video and has gone viral on social media on November 27. The footage shows onlookers rushing to pull the youth from the car as flames engulfed it. Saharanpur: 8-Year-Old Boy Bursts Firecracker After Placing Glass Tumbler on Top of It, Dies as Glass Fragments Pierce His Neck.

Youth’s Firecracker Stunt Causes Car Fire at Saharanpur Wedding

