Actor Sapna Singh staged a protest in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly with the dead body of her son on Wednesday, December 11. A video showing Sapna Singh protesting in Bareilly, demanding justice over her murdered son, has surfaced on social media. Sapna Singh's 14-year-old son was found dead under suspicious circumstances. The Uttar Police have arrested his two friends in connection with the case. Uttar Pradesh Police said the officer counselled the family and sent them home. "A case has been registered in the matter at Baradari police station. Efforts are being made to arrest the accused by forming a police team," Uttar Pradesh Police added. Actor Sapna Singh’s Son Sagar Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Bareilly, His 2 Friends Arrested for Murder.

Sapna Singh Protests on Street With Murdered Son’s Dead Body in Bareilly

UP Police Registers Case

क्षेत्राधिकारी फरीदपुर व प्रभारी निरीक्षक भुता द्वारा मौके पर जाकर परिजनों को समझाबुझाकर घर भेज दिया गया है। यातायात सामान्य रूप से चल रहा है। प्रकरण में थाना बारादरी पर अभियोग पंजीकृत है पुलिस टीम गठित कर अभियुक्तों की गिरफ्तारी का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) December 11, 2024

