Five people drowned in Konda Pochamma Sagar reservoir in Telangana's Siddipet district on Saturday, January 11. A group of seven from Hyderabad had visited the reservoir, and while five of them entered the water, they tragically drowned. Meanwhile, police reported that two others remained onshore, taking photographs. The survivors were rushed to a hospital. A probe has been launched into the incident. Mangaluru: 3 BTech Students Drown in Swimming Pool at Vazco Resort Near Ullal Beach in Karnataka, Probe Launched (Disturbing Video).

Selfie Kills Teens in Telangana:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)