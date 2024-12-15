A heart-wrenching incident occurred at Bhagwati Dhaba in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on December 14, when 50-year-old Sanjay Kushwaha suddenly collapsed and died while dining. The CCTV footage shows him eating roti and paneer when he suffers a heart attack within seconds, dying while still seated. Doctors confirmed the cause of death as a heart attack. The incident, which took place around 6:30 AM, was discovered when a Dhaba employee went to check on Sanjay after noticing he had stopped eating. Reportedly, the post-mortem confirmed the cause of death. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Uttar Pradesh: Groom Dies of Heart Attack on Wedding Day in Hathras After Collapsing During 'Bhaat' Ceremony (Watch Video).

Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Agra:

Sudden Heart Attack Kills Man While Eating at Agra Dhaba

UP के आगरा मे भगवती ढाबे पर भोजन करने पहुंचे 50 साल के संजय कुशवाहा आधी रोटी ही खा पाए थे कि हार्ट अटैक हो गया। 2 सैकेंड मे ही जान चली गई।पनीर की सब्जी व रोटी खाते समय यह ह्रदय विदारक घटना हुई। डॉक्टर हार्ट अटैक बता रहे है। पुलिस ने लाश को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा है।#Agra… pic.twitter.com/XqRmBTS6IY — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) December 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)