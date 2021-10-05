World Teachers’ Day 2021 is celebrated on Tuesday. It is held annually on 5 October to celebrate all teachers around the globe. The day commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers. Everything from rights and responsibilities of teachers, to recruitment, employment, and teaching and learning conditions, World Teachers Day sets a benchmark for all. Here are a bunch of greetings and messages to celebrate this important day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Way You Teach, the Knowledge You Share, the Care You Take, the Love You Shower, Makes You the World’s Best Teacher. Happy Teacher’s Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: To My Dearest Teacher, for Your Patience and Caring, for Your Kind Words and Sharing, I Just Want To Say Thank You. Happy Teachers’ Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are a Hero in My Book. Happy Teachers’ Day Wishes to You!

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Have a Very Special Power of Inspiring Young People Like Me. We Need More Teachers Like You in Our Schools and Colleges. Happy Teachers’ Day to You!

WhatsApp Message Reads: No One Works As Hard as a Teacher Yet Teaching Is One of the Most Under-Appreciated Jobs in the World. Happy Teachers Day 2021.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Teachers Day to All the Country Makers in the World. Without All of You, This World Would Be Quite a Gloomy Place To Live.

WhatsApp Message Reads: If Parents Give Us Life, Teachers Teach Us How To Harness the Life to the Fullest. Happy Teachers Day to All the Hard-Working Teachers in the World.

