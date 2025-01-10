On the occasion of Vishwa Hindi Diwas 2025, leaders across the nation extended heartfelt greetings, emphasising the significance of Hindi as a symbol of unity and cultural identity. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath called Hindi "the identity of Indianness" and urged citizens to take it to the global stage. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan described Hindi as "the voice of our culture and country," encouraging its preservation and respect. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari hailed Hindi for binding India in "the thread of unity." Leaders like Madhya Pradesh CM Dr Mohan Yadav, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, and NCP MLA Sana Malik also conveyed their wishes, highlighting the role of Hindi in promoting national pride. Observed annually on January 10, the day marks the first World Hindi Conference in Nagpur in 1975. World Hindi Day 2025 Wishes: Share Vishwa Hindi Diwas Greetings With HD Images, Quotes, Wallpapers and Messages To Celebrate the Hindi Language.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath: 'Hindi is the Identity of Indianness'

‘हिंदी’ भारतीयता की पहचान है। आइए, विश्व हिंदी दिवस पर इसकी समृद्धि, सृजनशीलता व व्यापकता को आत्मसात करें और इसे वैश्विक स्तर पर पहुंचाने का संकल्प लें। pic.twitter.com/0bbNAUqNED — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 10, 2025

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: 'Hindi is the Voice of Our Culture'

आप सभी को 'विश्व हिन्दी दिवस' की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं! हिन्दी हमारी संस्कृति, अस्मिता और देश की आवाज है। इसे मान दें, अक्षुण्ण बनायें, देश का गौरव समृद्ध होगा। pic.twitter.com/6n0Ys3KUTQ — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 10, 2025

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari: 'Hindi Binds India in Unity'

Madhya Pradesh CM Dr Mohan Yadav Extends Greetings on Hindi Diwas

विश्व हिन्दी दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। हिन्दी भाषा, सांस्कृतिक पहचान और गौरव का प्रतीक है। आज का दिन हिन्दी के वैश्विक जयघोष के विचारों को आत्मसात करने का दिन है। आइए, हिन्दी भाषा जो हमारी विरासत है, इसे समृद्ध करने का संकल्प लें और इसके प्रति अपने कर्तव्यों का… pic.twitter.com/d9GFmzkNYC — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) January 10, 2025

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Sends Greetings on World Hindi Day

हिंदी – हमारी पहचान, हमारा गर्व! हिंदी केवल एक भाषा ही नहीं बल्कि यह एक भावना है। हिंदी सिर्फ शब्दों का एक समूह नहीं, बल्कि यह एक ऐसी धारा है जो दिलों को जोड़ती है, संस्कृतियों को मिलाती है एवं विचारों को नए आयाम देती है। विश्व हिंदी दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं!… pic.twitter.com/PR6CDDhDG4 — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) January 10, 2025

NCP MLA Sana Malik Celebrates Hindi’s Cultural Significance

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)