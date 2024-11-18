“Guess who?” tweeted Elon Musk with a photo of himself wearing blue glasses adjusted with a tape at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight bout alongside US President-elect Donald Trump. The photo went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter), with social media users sharing candid pictures of Musk from the event. Inspired by the fictional character Clark Kent, Superman, Musk sported the glasses disguise, hoping people wouldn’t recognise him, much like the superhero. Whether he was successful or not, the internet is having a field day with Musk’s Clark Kent-inspired moment. X New Features: Elon Musk’s Social Platform Launches Ability To Zoom Into Videos on Apple’s iOS, Planning To Introduce Themed Icons for Fall and Thanksgiving 2024.

Elon Musk’s Clark Kent-Inspired Look

Elon Musk Sports 'Superman' Glasses Disguise

Taking after Clark Kent, Elon Musk has a new disguise, you'd never know it was him 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AfKG8ccFAS — Owen Sparks (@OwenSparks_) November 17, 2024

Is He Unrecognisable?

Did you like my glasses disguise last night? pic.twitter.com/15lnGFoK3u — Not Elon Musk (@iamnot_elon) November 17, 2024

LOL

“No one knows it’s me” – thought bubble https://t.co/OXHjkjOzlB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 17, 2024

The Clark Kent Glasses Effect

Like superman, you put on glasses and no one recognizes you — Toad (@ToadS0L) November 17, 2024

The Reactions Are Wild

I've never seen Elon Musk and Superman in the same room... — Tradutor de Direita (@TradutordoBR) November 17, 2024

