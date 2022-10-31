Halloween 2022 gets bigger and spookier! Guinness World Records officially found the heaviest Jack-o’-Lantern, and it's carved out from a pumpkin weighing 2,560 pounds (1,161.2 kilograms). The heavyweight pumpkin was weighed at the 49th Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off held in Half Moon Bay, California. The gigantic gourd, nicknamed "Maverick", was grown by Travis Gienger. It was carved into a ferocious eagle-shaped jack o'lantern by experienced pumpkin carver Mike Rudolph and was transported back to Anoka, Minnesota that's best self-described as the "Halloween Capital of the World". Why Are Pumpkins Associated With Halloween? Know The History of Jack-O'-Lanterns For The Spooky Festival Celebrations.

Heaviest Jack-o’-Lantern This Halloween 2022:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

