A Scottish hiker, known online as “Hiker Heather,” was detained at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Thursday for carrying a Garmin inReach GPS device, which is prohibited in India. Heather was traveling to Rishikesh when airport security flagged the device during a security check. Taking to Instagram, Heather recounted her ordeal, explaining how she was detained by security around 10:30 am and later handed over to the police. She was questioned for hours and required to sign multiple documents before being released at 9:00 pm. Heather described the experience as overwhelming, adding that she wasn’t provided water during her detention. Heather urged fellow travelers to avoid bringing satellite communicators like Garmin inReach to India, sharing her story to raise awareness. Despite her release, she was informed that she must appear in court, leaving her uncertain about the case’s resolution. Heather’s post highlighted similar incidents, including a Canadian traveller’s recent detention for carrying a similar device. She called her embassy for help but was told Indian law had to take its course. Hoping to prevent others from facing the same situation, Heather shared, “I don’t know the outcome yet, but I hope this helps others avoid the same mistake.” Delhi: 8 Bangladeshi Nationals, Including Scrap Dealer, Arrested for Illegal Stay in Rangpuri; Fake IDs Recovered (Watch Video).

Scottish Hiker Detained at Delhi Airport for Carrying Banned GPS Device

