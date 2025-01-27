Gurugram-based Dr Tushar Mehta deleted an X post detailing a theft attempt of his Apple Watch at Delhi's T3 Airport, after the CISF issued a clarification debunking his claims. In his now-deleted tweet, Dr Mehta described an incident where he allegedly confronted a man who had stolen his watch, claiming to have retrieved it from the thief’s pocket at a Titan store. However, the CISF responded by stating that CCTV footage contradicted Dr Mehta's account, showing him wearing the watch after the security check and proceeding smoothly toward his boarding gate. Following this clarification, Dr Mehta deactivated his social media account, likely in response to the backlash. Gold Smuggling at Delhi Airport: Custom Officials Foil Smuggling Attempt, Seize Gold Hidden in Pickle Box at IGI Airport (Watch Video).

CISF Debunks Dr Tushar Mehta’s Watch Theft Story, Post Deleted

An X post by Dr. Tushar Mehta claiming his Apple watch was nearly stolen at Delhi airport went viral. Several News channels wrote articles based on his tweet. Soon after a clarification by @CISFAirport and @DelhiAirport, Dr. Tushar deleted his tweet. pic.twitter.com/ShwsHMDbHC — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 26, 2025

Dr Tushar Mehta Deactivates Account After Watch Theft Claim Challenged

Posting of such unsubstantiated messages creates unnecessary apprehension in the minds of passengers, hence avoidable. (2/2) — APS - CISF (@CISFAirport) January 26, 2025

Dr Tushar Mehta Deletes Post After CISF Denies Watch Theft Claim

@dr_tushar_mehta We would like to inform you that the sovereign agencies have conducted a thorough investigation based on the details provided in your post. With reference to the highlighted incident regarding your travel via AI-801 on 25th January 2025 through Terminal 3, 1/2 https://t.co/g8jaDaGgeS — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) January 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)