The world record for having the longest beard on a living person (female) is held by a US woman named Erin Honeycutt who has a 30 cm (11.81 in) long beard. "Erin has PCOS, a condition that causes hormonal imbalance and can result in irregular menstruation, weight gain, infertility, and excess hair growth. The previous record of 25.5 cm (10.04 in) belonged to 75-year-old Vivian Wheeler (USA) [sic]," Guinness World Records wrote while sharing Erin's inspiring video narrating her story. Flipping Over Most Number of People World Record: US Teen Makes Guinness World Record For Flipping Over 12 People on Roller Skates.

