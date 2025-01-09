Pakistani TikToker Miss Wow, whose real name is Mehjabeen Misswow, is back with a series of photos and videos on Instagram. The fitness model, social media influencer and content creator from Pakistan flaunted her love for pop music in the latest viral videos. Dressed in a pink hoodie and blue denim, Miss Wow wowed her thousands and thousands of fans online. Mehjabeen is known for her dance reels on Bollywood songs, and on this occasion, she made reels on the Punjabi song “Dad Daroga” (feat. Pranjal Dahiya) and “Johny Johny Ka Dil Tumpe Aaya Julie” song from 1987 Hindi movie Jeete Hain Shaan Se. Her seductive and suggestive dance moves are talked about in the comments section. Barring a few words of criticism, fans love everything about Miss Wow. Pakistani TikToker Miss Wow, aka Mehjabeen Misswow, Celebrates Christmas Dressed As 'Sexy Santa' (View Photos and Reels).

Pakistani TikToker Miss Wow, Mehjabeen's Sexy Dance Reel on 'Johny Johny Ka Dil Tumpe Aaya Julie'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehjabeen Misswow (@miss.wow69)

Miss Wow Woos Fans With Her Swag on 'Dad Daroga' (feat. Pranjal Dahiya) Song

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehjabeen Misswow (@miss.wow69)

Pakistani TikToker Miss Wow, Mehjabeen's Sexy Dance Moves on 'Bada Shor Utha Hai Kaano Mein'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehjabeen Misswow (@miss.wow69)

Mehjabeen Misswow's Photos From The Shooting Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehjabeen Misswow (@miss.wow69)

