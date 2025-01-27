We often come across videos of people shocked by the aftereffects of surgeries or transplants. Similarly, a British TikToker, Kanah Flex, is going viral online after he revealed the aftermath of a hair transplant surgery that is causing him to look like the characters Squidward, Megamind, or an alien. Men getting cosmetic treatments for baldness is nothing new. In fact, the number of men getting transplants has only surged in the past decade. While the procedure is not uncommon, it does come with certain risks and side effects, and Kanah learnt this lesson the hard way. He got the transplant done after a consultation at a celebrity UK clinic, where he was briefed about the risks. As part of the procedure, his scalp was repeatedly injected ahead of the surgery, and this led to his head swelling. Though his hairline will be restored in six months, he was shocked at the result. View his pictures below. US Woman Removes 'Toxic' Breast Implants After Being Sick For Years: What is Breast Implant Illness?

British TikToker Shocked With Hair Transplant Results

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greenroom TV (@greenroom.tv)

British TikToker’s Swollen Head

British TikToker KANAH FLEX Goes Viral For Revealing Aftermath Of Hair Transplant Surgery. Causing Him To Look Like An Alien. pic.twitter.com/lufm4mVFWQ — Greenroom.TV (@JaysGreenRoom) January 21, 2025

