After a lot of speculation and passing the fitness test, it is now confirmed that Travis Head is all set to be part of Australia's playing XI for the Boxing Day 2024 Test against India. Cricket Australia took to their official social media account and confirmed the availability of Travis Head. Scott Boland will be making his return to the starting eleven for the Australia National Cricket Team. Sam Konstas is the newest addition to Australia's playing XI ahead of the Boxing Day 2024 Test match against the India National Cricket Team. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024, Melbourne Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Match at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia Playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(wk), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

Travis Head Included as Australia Announce Playing XI for Boxing Day 2024 Test

