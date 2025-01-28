India national cricket team spinner Varun Chakravarthy's five-wicket haul went in vain as the England national cricket team outclassed the hosts by 26 runs in the third T20I in Rajkot. While chasing 172 runs, Team India didn't have any answers to the English bowling attack. Jamie Overton took a three-wicket haul, which restricted the hosts to 145/9. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side lost the first match of the five-match T20I series. Earlier in the match, England made 171/9 after Ben Duckett smashed a brilliant half-century. The left-handed batter smashed 51 runs off 28 deliveries, including nine boundaries. For India, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy took a five-wicket haul. Even after losing the third T20I, Team India leads 2-1 in the five-match T20I series. Tilak Varma Wicket Video: India Star Batter Outfoxed by Adil Rashid During IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 (Watch Video).

First Victory for England in Ongoing Five-Match T20I Series

Even from 127/8, we never take a backward step 👊 What a win in Rajkot! 🙌 Match Centre: https://t.co/nhxqiQ1kiY pic.twitter.com/aGjQnimEG2 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)