Defending champions England will start their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign when they face New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 final on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Jos Buttler-led outfit would then go up against Bangladesh on October 10 and Afghanistan on October 14. After their matches against South Africa and a qualifying team on October 21 and 26, England is set to take on India in a high-octane contest in Lucknow. On November 4, they face Australia. England would aim to defend their title but the job would be far from easy, with intense competition expected in the 10-team tournament. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule Announced: India vs Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

England's Full Schedule at ICC World Cup 2023

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 The ICC Men's ODI World Cup schedule is out! Here is England's path to defence 👇 — England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 (@TheBarmyArmy) June 27, 2023

