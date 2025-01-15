A video has gone viral on social media about Indian star batter Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, gearing up for a 'Grih Pravesh' at their new home in Alibaug. The viral video showcased the preparations in full swing with people carrying essentials on a ferry. Recently, Virat and Anushka were spotted at the Gateway of India, making their way to Alibaug. The couple's new home has become a hot topic for quite some time now. In 2023, Virat Kohli purchased a 2,000 sq ft villa at Avas Living in Alibaug for a whopping price of INR 6 crore. The former India captain also paid INR 36 lakh for stamp duty. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Spotted at Gateway of India (Watch Video).

Housewarming Ceremony Begins at Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Alibaug Villa

Greh Pravesh Pooja for New Alibaugh Home 🏡 pic.twitter.com/1x80dSUGSY — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) January 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)