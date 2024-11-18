Catches win matches. However, sometimes these are highly controversial or extremely intelligent, as seen during AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024. Nathan Ellis made a simple catch of Usman Khan at the boundary ropes, which could be termed smart work, where the player regained his balance after taking help from the skirting. Before holding the catch, Ellis planted his foot against the boundary skirting to propel himself back onto the playing field, which some fans found illegal, despite being legal according to MCC laws. Australia Clean Sweep Pakistan 3-0 in AUS vs PAK T20I Series As Bowlers, Marcus Stoinis Shine in Hobart to Defeat Green Shirts By Seven Wickets.

Nathan Ellis' Smart Work?

Smart work from Ellis, using the rope to his advantage! #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/Fa3pSrHOzU — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)