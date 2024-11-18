David Warner is known for his reels and tik-toks, where the cricketers often enacted actor Allu Arjun's role from the hit movie Pushpa: The Rise, and now with the launch of the trailer of its sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule, former Australian player has lauded his 'brother'. Warner took to social media platform X and lauded Arjun for great work in the trailer, which has taken the internet by storm. Warner and Arjun share a good relationship and have often seen interacting via social media posts. David Warner is Not Making A Cameo in Allu Arjun’s 'Pushpa 2', Leaked Images from Nithiin’s Robinhood Movie Go Viral.

David Warner's Post For Allu Arjun

David Warner's post for Allu Arjun (Photo Credit: Instagram @davidwarner31)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)