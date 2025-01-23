Many fans were expecting some solid performances from the India national cricket team players as several stars featured in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches, post-BGT (Border-Gavaskar Trophy) 2024-25 heartbreak. Rohit Sharma was included in the Mumbai side and got a chance to shine with the bat. But sadly, he batted just 19 deliveries and was dismissed on three runs as he handed an easy catch at mid-off. The right-handed batter tried to flick the delivery slightly on the leg side but found the top edge of the bat and the ball went up in the air handing an easy catch for the mid-off fielder Paras Dogra. Umar Nazir Mir picked up Rohit Sharma’s wicket. Watch the Rohit Sharma wicket video below. Ranji Trophy 2024–25: Maharashtra’s Ankit Bawne Handed One-Match Suspension for Showing Dissent to Umpire Against Baroda.

Rohit Sharma Wicket During Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match

Rohit Sharma out for 3 in 19 😶 Embarrass!ng #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/UIoY5tCj6Z — Veena Jain (@DrJain21) January 23, 2025

