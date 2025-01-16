International Cricket Council (ICC) took to their official social media handle and shared a video where Pakistan's Areesha Ansari who is an under-19 cricket player confessed that she is Smriti Mandhana's number one fan. Areesha Ansari also mentioned that she wants to meet the star Indian women's cricketer. Areesha also has a wish to meet Smriti Mandhana. She also mentioned that she has messaged Smriti multiple times on her Instagram but Areesha never got a reply. Areesha Ansari also said that she likes Mandhana's over-the-cover lofted drive and her smile. Smriti Mandhana Shatters Records As India Post Highest ODI Total Across Men’s, Women’s Cricket During IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025.

Areesha Ansari's Confession for Smriti Mandhana

