Tony de Zorzi showcased brilliant reflexes to take Prabath Jayasuriya's catch during the SA vs SL 1st Test 2024 in Durban on Friday, November 29. This happened in Sri Lanka's second innings when Tony de Zorzi, fielding at short leg, reacted in quick time to hold onto the catch after Prabath Jayasuriya had flicked it on the leg side. After completing the catch, the 27-year-old then went to perform the celebration made famous by Chelsea footballer Cole Palmer. The video of this same went viral on social media. Temba Bavuma's Thumb Gets Trapped in Helmet Grill During SA vs SL 1st Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Tony de Zorzi's Catch and 'Cole Palmer' Celebration:

That catch by Tony de Zorzi at short leg wowwww 🥵🥵🥵 #SAvSL pic.twitter.com/fu2nEebVm7 — naeemah (@NaeemahBenjamin) November 29, 2024

