Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli has been admitted to Thane Hospital, where medical examinations revealed clots in his brain. The former India cricketer was admitted after his health condition deteriorated on December 21. A video has gone viral on social media where Vinod Kamble's wife Andrea Hewitt and children visited the hospital to meet the former cricketer. In the video, Kamble could be seen singing songs on the special occasion of Christmas 2024. There was a cutting celebration, where his children cut the cake. Vinod Kambli to Receive Financial Aid From Thane Hospital Where He’s Being Treated At After His Health Deteriorates (Watch Video).

Vinod Kambli's Wife Visit Him At Hospital

लंबे समय बाद पत्नी Andrea Hewitt और बच्चों के साथ नजर आये Vinod Kambli, ICU के बेड पर मनाया #Christmas pic.twitter.com/wDCrQNfP7t — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) December 26, 2024

