Yuzvendra Chahal has joined the Punjab Kings' training camp ahead of IPL 2025. The star leg-spinner was spotted in Punjab Kings' training kit as he joined the camp and met the other players. Yuzvendra Chahal was one of the biggest signings for the Punjab Kings after they shelled out a whopping Rs 18 crore to acquire his services at the IPL 2025 auction last year. Chahal, who has played for Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in the past, is also the highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 205 scalps to his name in 160 matches. He has been in the news recently for rumours of his divorce from his wife Dhanashree Verma. 'I Believe In Me' Yuzvendra Chahal Drops Monochrome Photoshoot Pics With Motivational Caption Amid Ongoing Divorce Rumours With Dhanashree Verma.

Yuzvendra Chahal Joins Punjab Kings' Training Camp

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)