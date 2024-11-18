Erling Haaland put on a show as the Manchester City striker scored a hat-trick for the Norway National Football Team when they battled out against the Kazakhstan National Football Team in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Haaland continues to impress as he continues to unleash havoc during the international break. With this win, Norway topped their group in the Nations League 2024-25. Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa scored a goal each in Norway's 5-0 win over Kazakhstan in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Erling Haaland secured yet another match ball but this time for his national team Norway. England 5–0 Ireland, UEFA Nations League 2024–25: Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon, Conor Gallagher, Jarrod Bowen and Taylor Harwood-Bellis Score As Three Lions Dominate Boys in Green.

Erling Haaland Secures a Match Ball After Norway vs Kazakhstan Nations League 2024-25 Match

Name: Erling Haaland 🇳🇴

Hobby: picking up match balls ⚽#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/9S70a8TDBR— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) November 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)