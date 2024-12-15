Bhaichung Bhutia, one of the best to have represented the India national football team, has turned 48 today. And on this day, fans have shared birthday wishes for him, Born on December 15, 1976 in Sikkim, the striker made his international debut in 1995 in the Nehru Cup. Bhaichung Bhutia went on to become one of Indian football's biggest names, scoring 42 goals for the Blue Tigers. He also had won the Indian Player of the Year in 1996 and played for both Kolkata giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan. Bhaichung Bhutia also had scripted history in the year 1999 when he had become the first Indian footballer to pen a deal with an European club after he joined Bury FC in England. Fans also referred to him as the 'Sikkimese Sniper' for his goal-scoring prowess. Indian Football Team to Begin Preparation for AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers From March 14, Head Coach Manolo Marquez Seeks Longer Camp.

Happy Birthday Bhaichung Bhutia!

Happy Birthday Bhaichung. Joy East Bengal ❤️💛 https://t.co/2fulqcebgK — Debjit Roy (@Roy_Debjit09) December 15, 2024

True!

Bhaichung Bhutia’s legacy is not just in the goals he scored, but in the spirit of unity he ignited on the field. His victories transcend football, serving as a reminder of the heights that disciplined leadership and resilience can achieve. @bhaichung15 @YASMinistry… pic.twitter.com/l1fSFxCUFw — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) December 15, 2024

Fan's Birthday Wish for Bhaichung Bhutia

Happy Birthday to our all time top scorer and the biggest nightmare of our rivals, biggest club legend in my eyes, Baiching ❤💛 #EBFC #EastBengalFC #JoyEastBengal https://t.co/okOIjLQzu4 — 𝓔𝓪𝓼𝓽𝓑𝓮𝓷𝓰𝓪𝓵𝓲𝓪𝓷 𝓣𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓱𝓪𝓷 (@EBfan1920) December 15, 2024

'Arguably the Greatest Indian Footballer'

Bhaichung Bhutia Turns 48

15th December 2024. Today Bhaichung Bhutia Is Celebrating His Birthday. Bhaichung Bhutia also spelled as Baichung Bhutia, is an Indian former professional footballer who played as a striker. #BhaichungBhutia #indianfootballplayer #sajaikumar pic.twitter.com/VRcevIzW6M — Sajai Kumar (@SajaiKumar9) December 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)