Elon Musk Birthday: Maye Musk Wishes Her Son on His 53rd Birthday, Says ‘Thank You for 53 Years of Joy and Excitement’

Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk wished him a 'happy birthday' on turning 53 on June 28, 2024. The tech billionaire was born on June 28, 1971.

Socially Team Latestly| Jun 28, 2024 10:12 AM IST

Maye Musk, Elon Musk's mother wished him on his 53rd birthday and thanked him for all these years to bring joy and excitement. Elon Musk was born on June 28, 1971 at Pretoria, South Africa to Maye Musk and Errol Musk. The tech billionaire started his first company Zip2 in the United States that existed from 1995 to 1999. Second, he started X.com (bank) which later became Paytm. Now, he owns X platform (previously called Twitter), Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, xAI and The Boring company. ‘Lil X Turns 4’: Elon Musk Shares Son X AE A-XII’s Adorable Photo on Latter’s Fourth Birthday (See Pic)

Happy Birthday Elon Musk, Says Mother Maye Musk on His 53rd Birthday:

