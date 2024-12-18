Elon Musk shared a post on December 18, 2024, showing Starlink’s capabilities. The tech billionaire revealed that he played the highly-anticipated video game, Path of Exile 2: Arbiter of Ash, in real time while aboard an airplane. The post highlighted Starlink’s ability to support online activities, even when flying on an Airplane. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO praised Starlink’s performance and said, “Starlink is so good that you can play real-time video games while airborne!” His demonstration emphasises the potential of Starlink satellite internet for gaming, streaming, and more, regardless of location. The achievement underscores Starlink's growing role in revolutionising in-flight connectivity, offering high-speed internet to users around the globe." ‘Looks Impressive’: Elon Musk Reacts to Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s Announcement on Veo 2 and Imagen 3 Models.

Elon Musk Teases Starlink’s Ability on Airplane

Path of Exile 2, Arbiter of Ash. Played over @Starlink in an airplane. Starlink is so good that you can play real-time video games while airborne! pic.twitter.com/DEpRJYfU6y — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)