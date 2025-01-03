In a tragic and heart-wrenching development, women in Afghanistan are allegedly being forced to sell their kidneys and, in some extreme cases, even their children in order to survive under the severe economic and humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the ongoing Taliban rule. Reports have surfaced of women undergoing painful surgeries to sell their kidneys, a desperate attempt to secure the money needed to feed their families. As these women endure serious health risks, many face the harsh reality that once the proceeds from selling their kidneys are spent, they are left with no other option but to sell their children. The absence of sufficient aid, coupled with the Taliban's harsh policies, has worsened the living conditions of Afghan citizens, especially women and children. With a lack of work opportunities and resources to support themselves, many women are resorting to these extreme measures to protect their families from hunger. International aid agencies have warned of the worsening situation, urging global action to provide humanitarian support before more lives are lost in this cruel cycle. Afghanistan: Taliban Say They Will Close All National and Foreign NGOs Employing Afghan Women; Cites They Do No Wear Islamic Headscarf Correctly.

Women Forced to Sell Kidneys and Children for Survival Amid Taliban Rule

Afghan Women Forced to Sell Kidneys and Children for Survival 🔴Afghan women are selling their kidneys to survive, risking their health, and when that money runs out, some are forced to sell their children. The crisis deepens under Taliban rule and a lack of aid. The pain of… pic.twitter.com/1gKVUhGr9U — Sneha Mordani (@snehamordani) January 3, 2025

