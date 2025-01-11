Australia Women’s National Cricket Team vs England Women’s National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: One of the most fierce rivalries on a cricketing field, Women's Ashes 2025 gets underway on January 12, where Australia Women and England Women will battle it out in the middle in a three ODI, three T20I, and one-off Test until February 2. The women's Ashes 2025 kickoff with the ODI series, with AUS-W vs ENG-W taking on each other in the first match at North Sydney Oval, Sydney. Fans can find all the live telecast and online streaming viewing option details below. ‘Different Look’ Australia Keen on Carrying Fearless Approach to Women’s Ashes 2025.

Australia women's star keeper-batter Alyssa Healy is making a return from injury and will lead the side in Women's Ashes 2025, while ace all-rounder Sophie Molineux will miss the series due to an injury. Australia will want to keep their record clean against England women, having last lost the Women's Ashes 10 years ago. England, on the other hand, will hope to start from a clean slate, and not let the horrors of past Ashes Down Under weigh them down. Australia Squads For Women's Ashes Series 2025 Announced: Alyssa Healy to Lead, Sophie Molineux to Miss Upcoming ODI and T20I. Matches Against England

When is AUS-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australian Women’s National Cricket Team takes on England Women’s National Cricket Team at the North Sydney Oval on Sunday, January 12. The AUS-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI 2025 has a scheduled start time of 5:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of AUS-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI 2025?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of Women's Ashes 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing option of AUS-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI on Star Sports TV channels For AUS-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI 2025 viewing option online scroll down.

Where to Get Free Online Live Streaming of AUS-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI 2025?

The official OTT platform of Star Sports Network is Disney+Hotstar and will stream the AUS-W vs ENG-W Women's Ashes 2025. Fans can find live online viewing options of AUS-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI 2025 on the Disney+Hotstar app and website, which will need a subscription.

