Ben Stokes Takes Part in Virtual Formula 1 Grand Prix, Finishes Last on Debut

Ben Stokes in Virtual GP (Photo Credits: Instagram/Ben Stokes)

Ben Stokes is able to produce game-changing moments at any given time on a cricketing field but the Englishman is far from that behind a steering wheel. With no cricket on the horizon for a foreseeable future, the England all-rounder decided to take part in the virtual Formula 1 Grand Prix racing event on Sunday. But his debut didn’t go according to plan as he finished last in the star-studded race which was won by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Ben Stokes Plays Golf As England All-Rounder Enjoys His Time in Self-Quarantine (Watch Video).

Ben Stokes lined up for Red Bull in this distinguished event after qualifying in the 16th place among 19 cars for the race. Several current and Formula 1 drivers participated in the virtual race which took place on Sunday (April 5, 2020). The English all-rounder had a good start but on Lap 4 of the 28-lap race spun onto the green grass on the side of the road and never recovered, finishing in the last spot behind Johnny Herbert. Ben Stokes to Race Against 5 F1 Drivers in Virtual Grand Prix.

Great Start From Stokes

However, Ben Stokes kept his spirits up after this performance as he jokingly said ‘It's the taking part that counts....it’s what I always tell my kids’ on social media. The 28-year-old also insisted that he is more than ready for the rematch and invited England team-mate Start Broad to participate alongside him in the next event.

Effort Counts

It’s the taking part that counts....it’s what I always tell my kids — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 5, 2020

Stuart Broad Next?

Both of us in next race Stu??? Then I can compete against someone rather than driving by myself and getting lapped https://t.co/QJTfmsbYUn — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) April 5, 2020

The inaugural Vietnam Grand Prix was scheduled to take place in Sunday but due to the sporting events being cancelled because of the coronavirus lockdown the virtual race was organised. 20 drivers joined the race from their respective homes and it was a staged version of Melbourne’s Albert Park.