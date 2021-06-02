England meet New Zealand in the first of the two-match Test series. The series opener takes place at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.The series also marks the beginning of international cricket season in England. Meanwhile, if you are looking for live streaming online and live telecast of ENG vs NZ 1st Test 2021, then scroll down for all the information. ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for England vs New Zealand, 1st Test 2021.

After the Test series against England, New Zealand will face India in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) in Southampton. So, the Blackcaps will be looking to adapt to the conditions ahead of the all-important clash against India. Meanwhile, England will be without some if its key players like Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler. New Zealand will miss the services of pacer Trent Boult.

England vs New Zealand 1st Test 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

England vs New Zealand 1st Test 2021 will be held at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. The match is scheduled to start on June 02, 2021 (Wednesday) at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 10:00 am local time.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast England vs New Zealand 1st Test 2021 Match?

Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of New Zealand’s tour of England 2021 in India. Sony SIX/HD will provide the live telecast of ENG vs NZ 1st Test 2021.

England vs New Zealand 1st Test 2021 Live Streaming Online

As Sony Pictures Sports Network holds the broadcast rights, fans can get the live streaming online of ENG vs NZ 1st Test match 2021 on the SonyLiv mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a subscription fee to access the live streaming of ENG vs NZ. Jio users can watch free live streaming online on JioTv app.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2021 02:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).