Hardik Pandya, Harbhajan Singh Urge People to Stay Indoors After Multitude of Migrant Workers Gather Outside Bandra West Station Demanding Transport to Return Home (See Post)

Hardik Pandya and Harbhajan Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Hardik Pandya and Harbhajan Singh took to social media to urge their fans to remain inside their homes and stay calm after scores of people gathered outside the Bandra West Station demanding the government authorities to facilitate their journey back home. The large gathering assembled hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared, earlier on Tuesday, that the nationwide lockdown will be extended from April 14, 2020, to May 03 in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country. “This is the only way to get through this (coronavirus pandemic situation),” Pandya said quoting Times of India report. Migrant Workers Protest In Bandra, Mumbai, Demand They Be Allowed To Travel To Their Native States as COVID-19 Lockdown Gets Extended, Watch Video.

“Stay calm and please stay at home everyone. That is the only way to get through this. We need to stay united and have faith,” the star all-rounder in his tweet. Earlier a multitude of migrant workers had gathered outside the Bandra West station in Mumbai asking the state governments to make transport arrangements for them to go back to their own villages amid the countrywide lockdown. Lockdown Extended in India Till May 3, Announces PM Narendra Modi in Address to The Nation on Coronavirus Crisis.

Hardik Pandya Requests People To Stay Calm

Stay calm and please stay at home everyone. That is the only way to get through this. We need to stay united and have faith. 🙏 https://t.co/GDOEeVT8R7 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) April 14, 2020

Meanwhile, veteran India off-spinner, Harbhajan said that “what happened in Bandra is totally unacceptable” and urged the migrant workers to stay inside their homes. “Curfew is the only option to keep everyone inside..what happened in Bandra today is unacceptable.. people not understanding the situation..putting their life and many others in danger,” said Bhajji adding a couple of angry emojis to let everyone know of his displeasure.

Harbhajan Singh Hits Out at Migrant Workers

Curfew is the only option to keep everyone inside..what happened in Bandra today is unacceptable.. people not understanding the situation..putting their life and many others in danger.😡😡😡😡 @narendramodi @AUThackeray — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 14, 2020

The mass gathering of migrant workers occurred on Tuesday evening just hours after the PM had declared that the lockdown will be extended till May 3 to halt the rapid spread of the pandemic. Reports said over 1000 daily wage workers had gathered on the road outside the Bandra Station to demand for transportation to head back home.