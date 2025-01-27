The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to be hosted by Pakistan and UAE starting from February 19. After 9 years the tournament will be back in action with the defending champions Pakistan being the host. Although with India refusing to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns, the games of the men in blue have been shifted to Dubai including a potential semifinal and final. Pakistan are currently undergoing stadium renovations as they are preparing for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Although the work has not progressed very smoothly and ICC have given PCB a deadline of January 30, PCB are hopeful to finish the work in time. ICC has decided to open the ticket sales starting January 28, Tuesday and already announced the ticket prices. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Cricket Tournament.

Once again India and Pakistan are drafted in the same group and will take on each other on February 23. Like always the clash, set to be hosted at Dubai will be a spectacle for the fans and a large number of fans will hope to secure the tickets of the match longing to witness the historic arch-rivalry. Fans will also look to get tickets for other iconic matches like South Africa vs Australia, Australia vs England, New Zealand vs India and all the matches of home team Pakistan who are hosting an ICC competition after a long time.

How to Buy ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Tickets Online and Offline?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 promises to be a memorable showdown between the giants of the ODI format and expectedly fans will look out for sources to purchase tickets for the matches including the iconic India vs Pakistan group stage match. Those looking for online tickets can visit the 'iccricket.com' site to purchase the online tickets of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. They can also register on the 'icccricketnews.com' site now and get notified as soon as the tickets are open to purchase. The ticket sale is all set to start at 1:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (GST), 2:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Offline tickets will also be available for purchase from February 3 at designated TCS Express centres across Pakistan, with details to be announced in due course. Why is Gaddafi Stadium Called So? Know Reason Behind Name of Famous Cricket Ground in Lahore Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The pricing for the tickets are only revealed for matches that are going to be hosted at Pakistan. General stand ticket prices are starting from 1,000 Pakistan Rupees, with more premium seating available from 1,500 Pakistan Rupees in different categories including, across the 10 matches taking place in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi. Ticket information for the India matches to be played in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on 20 and 23 February and 2 March, will follow shortly. ICC Men’s Champions Trophy Final tickets, to be played on Sunday 9 March, will be available for purchase following the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai.

