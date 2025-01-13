Cricket in India is next to a religion and the craze of cricket all-round the nation is unmatched across the world. The history of cricket in India also goes back to more than a century when India was still a colony and India has been a cricketing nation pre and post-independence. As the history of cricket grew in India, so have the legends and the iconic venues associated with it. There has been several historical and iconic cricket stadiums in India where several cricket tales have been told and glory moments have been achieved. One of them is the famous Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Wankhede Stadium will complete its 50-year anniversary on January 19. Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar Among Former India Captains To Join Wankhede Stadium’s 50th Anniversary.

Wankhede Stadium is one of the most iconic stadiums in India. The ICC World Cup 2011 title was won at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai which has added one more feather to its glorious cap. As it completes 50 years on January 19, the Mumbai Cricket Association has chalked out a grand plan of festivities to celebrate the historical moment. MCA President, Ajinkya Naik said that the festivities will get underway on January 12, 2025, culminating in a grand spectacle on January 19, 2025 at the historic stadium.

The grand show on January 19 will witness an unparalleled gathering of Mumbai’s domestic and international cricket legends—past and present. The event will also feature mesmerising performances by renowned artists Avadhoot Gupte and Ajay-Atul, capped by a breathtaking laser show. Fans will be allowed for event on 19th. They can buy tickets online for a nominal fee. Fans eager to know where they can get the tickets of the Wankhede Stadium 50th Anniversary Celebration Online can get the entire information here.

How to Buy Wankhede Stadium 50th Anniversary Celebration Tickets Online?

The Wankhede Stadium 50th Anniversary celebration on January 19 is going to be an unprecedented grand festivity with icons and legends of the game present. expectedly fans will look out for sources to purchase Wankhede Stadium 50th Anniversary celebration tickets. Those looking for online tickets can visit the District By Zomato app and Insider.in website to purchase the Wankhede Stadium 50th Anniversary Celebration tickets online. The tickets for the 50th anniversary of the Wankhede Stadium will be available at INR 300, 500, 1000, 5000 and 7000. Sunil Gavaskar, Vinod Kambli Among Stalwarts Felicitated by MCA As Wankhede Stadium’s 50th Anniversary Celebrations Begin.

On January 12, the festivities has already commenced as MCA feliciated some of Mumbai's star cricketers both past and present, who have represented Mumbai and have also captained them in the past. The list included big names like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Vinod Kambli and Prithvi Shaw.

