After whitewashing the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team in a three-match ODI series, the India Women's National Cricket Team will be eyeing for a win in the One-Off Test Match as well. The match is scheduled to be played from Friday, June 28. India Women on their home soil will have the significant advantage of the surface and will also receive some help from the home crowd. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. with an in form bowling and batting lineup will be a tougher side to play for South Africa Women. SA vs AFG ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final Stat Highlights: Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi Shine As South Africa Enters Final.

This will be the first time both sides will be taking on one another in the Test format. South Africa Women will be looking forward to making a comeback after a whitewash in the ODI series. On the other hand, India Women will look to continue their winning run. South Africa women are playing a Test Match after a gap of more than a year. So it will be an interesting point to look at. IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India Women vs South Africa Women’s Cricket Match in Chennai.

Chennai Weather Updates Live:

As per the live weather update above, the weather will be mostly clear during the time of the IND-W vs SA-W One-Off Test 2024. But it will get slightly cloudy as the match progresses. The temperature will vary between 30-32 degrees Celsius during the time of the IND-W vs SA-W Test match.

MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch present here is generally a pitch that has something both for batters and the bowlers. Spinners will be provided with a huge advantage as the pitch is generally dry which will provide some grip for them and that can be threatening for the batters.

