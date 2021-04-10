Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was left baffled with AB de Villiers’ batting position during Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) season opener in the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL). Chasing 160 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, RCB lost Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell in quick succession, allowing MI to come back in the hunt. However, De Villiers once again came to Bangalore’s rescue and played a match-winning knock. Batting at number five, the former Proteas captain scored 48 off 27 balls as RCB narrowly won the game by two wickets. MI vs RCB Stat Highlights IPL 2021: Harshal Patel Shines With Five-Fer as Mumbai Indians’ Horror Show in Season Opener Continues

Although RCB got the favourable result, Yuvraj opined that a batsman of AB de Villiers’ calibre shouldn’t bat below number four position. “Don’t understand @ABdeVilliers17 batting at no 5 !!? our best batsmen after opening have to come at no 3 or no 4 in t20 just an opinion,” tweeted the former Mumbai Indians cricketer. Notably, skipper Virat Kohli opened with Washington Sundar in the season opener, while Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell came at three and four respectively. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Yuvraj Singh's Tweet!!

Don’t understand @ABdeVilliers17 batting at no 5 !!? 🤷‍♂️your best batsmen after opening have to come at no 3 or no 4 in t20 just an opinion #MIvRCB #IPL2021 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 9, 2021

Addressing the same question in the post-match presentation, RCB captain Kohli said that putting De Villiers down the order keeps opposition under the pump. “AB is probably the only player who’s so versatile and can do what he did on slow pitches today, so we have to understand. If there’s a partnership on, you might see a totally different order. But in a tricky chase, you want some options in the back end, where the opposition thinks it’s not over till he gets out,” Kohli stated.

Well, the strategy worked indeed for RCB as they defeated the defending champions in the last-ball thriller. However, they need to win consistently to finally the elusive title. RCB’s next assignment is against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday, April 14, at the Chepauk itself.

