Ish Sodhi Takes Cheeky Dig at Rajasthan Royals Teammate Jos Buttler Over IPL Mankading Incident During Instagram Live Session

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler reacts after getting dismissed. (Photo: IANS)

New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi took a dig at Rajasthan Royals teammate and England cricketer over the latter’s infamous mankading dismissal by Ravichandra Ashwin during the Royals vs Kings XI Punjab match in IPL 2019. Ashwin’s dismissal of Buttler during the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) caused a stir in the cricketing universe with fans and experts divided in their opinions about the legitimacy of the dismissal. And Rajasthan Royals’ spin consultant Sodhi brought up the topic to take a dig at the World Cup-winning cricketer during their Instagram live session. Ish Sodhi's Rap Song on Coronavirus Will Get You Rid of Self-Isolation Boredom, New Zealand Cricketer Titles it 'Cabin Fever', Watch Video.

“Which Rajasthan Royals batsman was dismissed by a Mankad?" Sodhi hilariously asked Buttler during their Instagram session. Buttler, knowing Sodhi was pulling his legs, broke into laughter. “I don't know. Is that even a way of deciding dismissal these days?” the English wicket-keeper batsman replied. Sodhi immediately let his Royals teammate know that he was fully supportive on him “Shouldn't be mate. I am with you Jos, it shouldn't be,” Sodhi told Buttler agreeing that Ashwin’s dismissal was wrong and against the spirit of the game. Jos Buttler Recalls How ‘Idol’ AB De Villiers Once Mistook Him for a Cricketer From New Zealand.

“I think that might have been me,” Buttler later replied to Sodhi’s question with the Kiwi leggie telling Buttler that what happened was “unfortunate.” During the RR vs KXIP match in IPL 2019, Ashwin had run out Buttler at the non-striker’s end for backing up too far from his crease even before the ball had been delivered.

The dismissal created a furore on the cricketing circle with many players, including Kevin Pietersen, Dale Steyn and Shane Warne, criticising the off-spinner for his action. Some others like Murli Karthik and Sanjay Manjrekar backed Ashwin and said that whatever he did was within the rules.

Meanwhile, Buttler also heaped praises on Rohit Sharma for his effortless batting. “Rohit Sharma... I think is an awesome player. Effortless. Quite a lot of Indian players have that awesome style. One of the things I have seen with Rohit is that if he gets in, he scores big runs and really affects the game.

"He is a really good player with the short ball as well. It’s not really the case now, but I think a few years ago people used to attack Indian players with the short ball. But Rohit smashes them. Then you go fuller and he smashes them right down the ground,” he added.