Lyca Kovai Kings and Salem Spartans will kick start the 2021 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League as the teams face off in the season opener. The Lyca Kovai Kings vs Salem Spartans match in TNPL 2021 will be played at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on July 19, 2021 (Monday). Both sides will be aiming for a winning start. Meanwhile, fans searching for Lyca Kovai Kings vs Salem Spartans, TNPL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. TNPL 2021 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

The fifth edition of TNPL will start in Chennai on Monday with Lyca Kovai Kings and Salem Spartans battling against each other at the Chepauk Stadium. The competition was delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic but is now set to g underway with matches being played behind closed doors. Both teams will be looking to start the new season on the front foot and with a win.

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Salem Spartans, TNPL 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The Lyca Kovai Kings vs Salem Spartans match in TNPL 2021 will be played at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on July 19, 2021 (Monday). The match has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch for Lyca Kovai Kings vs Salem Spartans, TNPL 2021 Match on TV

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of TNPL in India and will telecast the Lyca Kovai Kings vs Salem Spartans match on TV. Fans can tune into the Star Sports Tamil channel to catch the Tamil Commentary and the Star Sports 2 channel will telecast the match in English commentary.

How To Watch Lyca Kovai Kings vs Salem Spartans, TNPL 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Salem Spartans, TNPL 2021 Live Streaming will be available on online platforms Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming platform of Star Sports will stream the competition live on its app and website. Fans need to pay a nominal fee to watch the live stream.

Squads

Salem Spartans: Daryl Ferrario(c), Vijay Shankar, M Vijay Kumar, Washington Sundar, R Karthikeyan, A Aarif(w), Akshay Srinivasan, S Abishiek, Murugan Ashwin, Karthikeyan R, G Periyaswamy, Umashankar Sushil, Gopinath, S Abhishek, Lokesh Raj, M Ganesh Moorthi, S Boopalan, Shubham Mehta, Abhinav Vishnu, B Praanesh, AVR Rathnam, M Suganesh, G Kishoor.

Lyca Kovai Kings: Ashwin Venkataraman, U Mukilesh, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Shahrukh Khan(c), Shijit Chandran, R Kavin(w), Abhishek Tanwar, T Natarajan, S Ajith Ram, Jothimani Gowjith Subhash, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Manish Ravi, Sai Sudharsan, J Suresh Kumar, N Selva Kumaran, Govindhan Aravindh, Nishaanth Kumar Alwar, Elangovan Srinivasan, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Sivanandam Anandakumar, Atheeq Ur Rahman.

