While the road to the final was accessible to 12 qualified teams, eventually it was Pakistan (PAK) and England (ENG) who made it to the summit clash of the T20I World Cup 2022. The two teams are all set to battle it out in the final on 13 November (Sunday) at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Pakistan caught New Zealand when their form was at the peak, in the semi final and defeated the black caps by 7 wickets. Meanwhile, England thrashed India by a thumping 10 wicket win in the second knockout to make it to the final of the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup final. What Happens if Rain Washes Out PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Final? Is There A Reserve Day? Check Melbourne Weather Forecast for November 13.

Pakistan and England, both have won the T20I World Cup title before in 2009 and 2010 respectively. The two teams have faced each other 28 times in the T20Is and England are clearly leading by 18 wins. Pakistan managed to emerge victorious only nine times while no result was inferred once. While, both the teams head into the final on Sunday with their optimum momentum in the tournament thus far, here's a look at their previous five head to head clashes in T20 internationals

PAK vs ENG, 02 October 2022, England won by 67 runs

In the seventh and final match of the England tour to Pakistan, hosts after winning the toss elected to field first. England smashed the massive 209 run target in 20 overs courtesy to Dawid Malan's 78 run knock in 47 balls and an unbeaten 46 off 29 by Harry brook. Ben Duckett's 30 off 19 and Phil Salt's 20 off 12 were also worth mentioning impactful contributions from England. As Pakistan came into bat, England bowlers choked them right from the top dismissing both the openers Muhammad Rizwan and Babar Azam early as Pakistan were 5-2 in 2 overs. Shan Masood kept his calm to steady the innings while the middle order comprising Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali and Muhammad Nawaz could barely make any impact and lost their wickets at regular intervals. Shan Masood smashed 56 off 43 which went in vain. Chris Woakes scalped 3 wickets and David Willey, who remained most economical took 2 wickets accompanied by others bowlers to restrict Pakistan on 142 in 20 overs.

PAK vs ENG, 30 September 2022, England won by 8 wickets

In the sixth T20I of the seven match series, England after winning the toss elected to field first. Pakistan batting first put a decent total of 169 runs on the board majorly contributed by skipper Babar Azam who remained unbeaten on 87 off 59 balls. Iftikhar Ahmed also scored an important 31 off 21 balls to help Pakistan reach a good total. Sam Curran bowled an impressive spell of 2/26 while David Willey also scalped two wickets. Later, England remarkably chased down the total in 14.3 overs aided by the fire power innings by Phil Salt at the top, who scored 88 off 41 alongwith the cameos by Alex Hales (27), Dawid Malan (26) and Ben Duckett (26). Except for Shadab Khan who scalped two wickets, no other Pakistani bowler turned up to challenge the England batting as the visitors won by 8 wickets and 33 balls remaining. Melbourne Weather Forecast for T20 World Cup 2022 Final: Bureau of Meteorology, Australia Predicts High Chance of Rain on November 13.

PAK vs ENG, 28 September 2022, Pakistan won by 6 runs

In the fifth T20I of the England tour to Pakistan, England after winning the toss invited Pakistan to bat first. Pakistan made a sub par total of 145 runs with the help of Muhammad Rizwan's 63 off 46 balls. Rest of the batting fell prey to England's sensational bowling attack with Mark Wood bowling a tremendous spell of 3/20, David Willey and Sam Curran both scalping two wickets. As soon as England came into bat, Pakistani bowlers kept things tight right from the start as both the English openers Phil Salt (3) and Alex Hales (1) were removed early by Haris Rauf and Muhammad Nawaz respectively. Moeen Ali (51) and Dawid Malan (36) looked good to finish the chase but it was the bowlers of Pakistan who restricted England on 139 in 20 overs as Pakistan won by 6 runs. Iftikhar Ahmed bowled an impressive four over spell as he conceded just 16 runs and took an important wicket of Dawid Malan.

PAK vs ENG, 25 September 2022, Pakistan won by 3 runs

In the fourth T20I of the seven match series, England won the toss and elected to field first. Pakistan managed a par total of 166 runs courtesy to Muhammad Rizwan's 88 off 67 complemented by couple of cameos by Babar Azam (36) and Shan Masood (21). As England came into bat, Muhammad Nawaz and Muhammad Hasnain gave Pakistan early breakthroughs in the form of Phil Salt (8), Alex Hales (5) and Will Jacks (0). The middle order of England comprising Ben Duckett (33),Harry Brook (34), Moeen Ali (29) and Liam Dawson (34) counter-attacked the bowlers and got England near to the target. However, Haris Rauf struck at an appropriate time by removing Liam Dawson on 34 off 17, who was otherwise just a short away to win the match for England. Rauf then got rid of Olly Stone in the very next ball to end his 19th over. England needed 5 of final over, but Muhammad Wasim's incredible bowling conceded just a single as England lost by 3 runs.

PAK vs ENG, 23 September 2022, England won by 63 runs

In the third T20I of the England tour to Pakistan, hosts after winning the toss decided to field first. England put up a spectacular batting show as they scored a monumental total of 221 runs. The star performers included Ben Duckett who smashed an unbeaten 70 off 42 and Harry Brook, who remained not out on 81 off just 35 balls. Earlier, Will Jacks at the top had also smashed 40 off 22 who was then dismissed by Usman Qadir, who also took a wicket of Dawid Malan. Apart from Usman Qadir and Muhammad Hasnain who removed Phil Salt in his second over, no other Pakistani bowler could stop the England batting rampage. As Pakistan came into to bat, Mark Wood and Reece Topley removed the top order which included Muhammad Rizwan (8), Babar Azam (8) and Haider Ali (3). Sam Curran got rid of Iftikhar Ahmed on 6 runs. Shan Masood (65) and Khushdil Shah (29) carried the innings forward till the 11th over. However, Adil Rashid ended Khushdil's innings to get England back into the game. Adil Rashid later took Muhammad Nawaz's wicket and Mark Wood dismissed Haris Rauf, restricting Pakistan on 158 runs in 20 overs and winning by a huge margin of 63 runs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2022 08:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).