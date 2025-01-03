Team India's ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma has not been going through the best of phases as he has been in a poor form in Test matches and his captaincy as not yielded positive results for Team India in Test cricket for recent past. Under tremendous pressure and not being in the best mental space, Rohit Sharma has 'opted out' from the last and fifth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be soon followed by a white-ball series against England at home and then then ICC Champions Trophy will be up for grabs. But ahead of that, there has been reports that Rohit Sharma can opt out of the Champions Trophy too. Rohit Sharma Opts to Rest as Jasprit Bumrah Captains India in IND vs AUS 5th Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Still the Indian ODI captain, Rohit Sharma opting out of the Sydney Test match has reportedly created doubts within the team management about the future of Rohit Sharma as team India management. According to myKhel.com's report, there are whispers within the cricketing circles that the BCCI and team management may explore alternative leadership options. Rohit has won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and was certain to lead the Team India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. But the recent words of head coach Gautam Gambhir has indicated at a fall out between Gambhir and Rohit which has led to the speculations and report. Navjot Singh Sidhu Lashes Out at Indian Management After They ‘Rested’ Regular Captain Rohit Sharma for IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25 (Watch Video).

If Rohit Sharma is out of the scheme of leadership, the candidate who can be considered for Team India captaincy is Hardik Pandya. Pandya has led Team India in T20I before as Rohit Sharma was on a break from T20Is and he has emerged as an able leader in that period. If there is a chance that the dressing room and the coach has lost the trust on Rohit Sharma's leadership across formats then Pandya can be the person who can take the reigns up straightaway for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

