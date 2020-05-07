Steve Smith Turns Cricket Mentor, Shares ‘Batting Tips’ With Fans to Improve Feet Movement & Skills (Watch Video)

Steve Smith (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Steve Smith just can’t leave his bat alone! With no cricket events due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown in most countries, Smith was perhaps missing his cricket bat but with no cricket to play, the World No 1 Test batsman has turned mentor to his fans and has been giving them tips on batting. "Some hints and tips on batting" Smith captioned a three-minute-long video on his Instagram page. It seems like most sportsmen, Smith has taken to social media to pass his time and is doing so by giving “batting tips” on social media. Steve Smith Teaches How to Keep Up Hand-Eye Coordination Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video).

In the video, Smith explained what he called “The first authentic swing.” “I’ve had lots of people asking me to share some hints and tips on batting,” Smith captioned the video. “This video is on what I like to call the first authentic swing. I’ll share the second authentic swing in a few days time. Let me what else you would like to see.” Steve Smith Gets Trolled by Wife Dani Willis After Losing in Mario Kart.

Steve Smith Shares Batting Tips

In the video, Smith described two authentic swings of batsmen one of which involves the top hand and enables in driving the ball straight along the ground while the other involves the bottom hand and helps the batsmen in smashing or hitting the ball hard. The 30-year-old also explained the importance of pointing the front foot in the right direction or in the direction where they intend to “smack the ball.”

Smith described that it is important to place the front foot in the right direction as it bends down the knee and helps in bringing the head above the ball and play the shot in the exact direction the batsman wants to. The right-handed batsman also pointed out most young cricketers and even some professionals "neglect to bring their foot to around that straight line to enable the bat to come through". Smith all suggested few drills to perfect the foot movement and also batting skills, while also promising to come back with a second video.