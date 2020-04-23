Virat Kohli to Go Live on Instagram Alongside AB de Villiers on April 24, Indian Captain Also Has A Surprise Planned For Fans (View Post)

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, many prominent sports personalities are interacting with their fans via live sessions on Instagram and cricketers are no different. However, the biggest chat session is set on the cards as Virat Kohli will be going live on Instagram alongside his close friend AB de Villiers on Friday (April 24, 2020) at 6:30 pm. The Indian skipper took to his official Instagram account and shared the news with his fans. The netizens went absolutely berserk as the comment section of the post was filled in a jiffy. The two batting stalwarts have destroyed many bowling line-ups together while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Thus, many stories are likely to come out when the two best friends will come live on the micro-blogging website. Virat Kohli Recalls How He Cried The Whole Night After Not Getting Selected For State Team.

“Going live tomorrow at 630 pm, here on Instagram, with my friend AB. Watch us talk about keeping a positive mindset in tough times, current situation world over and THAT 2016 season and this special game in the green jersey. Also, there is a surprise from that game coming your way too. See you all tomorrow at 630 pm,” wrote Kohli while posting his pic with the South African maverick on Instagram. Anushka Sharma Yells 'Aye Kohli, Chauka Maar Na' To Give Virat Kohli The Field Experience And His Reaction Is Hilarious (Watch Video).

View Post:

Well, the number one ranked ODI batsman has given us the glimpses of some topics on which the two stars will speak on. However, it will be interesting to see how the surprise will turn out.

On previous occasions, Kohli went live on former England batsman Kevin Pietersen and that conversation hogged a lot of attention too. While, AB de Villiers went live on Instagram with another RCB-star Yuzvendra Chahal. Well, in those conversations too, both the stars were asked about their camaraderie with each other. Thus, fans must be eagerly waiting to see the fun conversation between the two legends of the game.